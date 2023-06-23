Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Up 3.1%

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.82. 21,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 120,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $970.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.73 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 98,028 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 45,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 33,462 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 88,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

