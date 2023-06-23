Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.10.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SMTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Semtech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Semtech
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Semtech by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,576,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,401,000 after acquiring an additional 151,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Semtech by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,776,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,160,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 338.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,738,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,270,000 after buying an additional 2,885,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter.
Semtech Trading Up 0.7 %
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
