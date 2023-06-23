Seele-N Trading Down 82.4% This Week (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Seele-N has a market cap of $979,284.07 and approximately $282.57 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 82.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seele-N Profile

SEELE is a token. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00004119 USD and is down -2.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $743.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

