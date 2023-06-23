Secure Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Secure Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 710.3% during the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 278,654.8% in the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 86,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 86,383 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $872,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

ITA stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

