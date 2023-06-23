Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,722 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,321.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

BSCO stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $20.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

