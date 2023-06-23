Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 360 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4,004.9% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

FTCS opened at $74.23 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $79.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.72.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

