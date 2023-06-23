Secure Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,133 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vista Outdoor worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 56.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VSTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Vista Outdoor Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VSTO opened at $27.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.78 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.64. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.91.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $740.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 28.86% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Bradford E. Crandell sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $104,227.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,690 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,348.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 9,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $362,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 173,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,878,480.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,457 shares of company stock worth $1,482,392 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.