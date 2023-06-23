Secure Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Franchise Group worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Franchise Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Franchise Group by 10.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 89.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. CJS Securities downgraded Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded Franchise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.78. Franchise Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.45 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, Sylvan and Buddy’s. The company was founded by Danny Hewitt and John T.

