Secure Asset Management LLC Has $937,000 Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Secure Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 31,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 866.1% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 195,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 175,282 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,788,000.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $28.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day moving average of $23.73. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.16. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.90% and a negative return on equity of 91.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $409,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.