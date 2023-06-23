Secure Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $32.23 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $49.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.40.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

