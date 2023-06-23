Secure Asset Management LLC Buys 228 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $214.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.46.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.