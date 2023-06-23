Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.40

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.40 and traded as low as C$15.89. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$16.18, with a volume of 77,872 shares changing hands.

Seabridge Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -115.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.07). On average, research analysts anticipate that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

In other news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$140,000.00. Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

