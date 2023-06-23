Scotiabank Raises Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target to C$42.50

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$42.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EMP.A. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Empire from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. CIBC lowered their target price on Empire from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Empire from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of EMP.A stock traded up C$0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$35.66. The company had a trading volume of 257,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Empire has a 1-year low of C$33.09 and a 1-year high of C$40.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.86. The firm has a market cap of C$5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John Charles Venton sold 776 shares of Empire stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total value of C$28,712.00. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

