Scotiabank Initiates Coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP)

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

BEP has been the topic of several other research reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BEP opened at $29.35 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12 month low of $24.13 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 56.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

