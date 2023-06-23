Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Decreased by Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,135 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 5.6% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $51.15. 172,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,562. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

