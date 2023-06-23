Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,622,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,236,000 after buying an additional 1,930,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,641,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,464,000 after buying an additional 6,159,172 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,483,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,362,000 after buying an additional 9,259,499 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $51.55 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

