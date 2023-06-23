Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 145,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,146,000 after buying an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 63,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,345,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 436.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 269,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 218,986 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $71.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

