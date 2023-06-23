Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,265 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,536.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $68.94 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

