Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 829,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,181 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $28,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.43 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.40 and a one year high of $36.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

