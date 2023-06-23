Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.88) per share.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 128.64%. The business had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.20) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SRPT. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.81.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $123.92 on Friday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $68.61 and a fifty-two week high of $159.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

