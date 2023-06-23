Sapphire Trading Up 72.5% This Week (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for about $0.0281 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. Sapphire has a total market cap of $38.26 million and $74,272.74 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 72.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,874.58 or 0.06223962 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00042329 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00030405 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013936 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,381,558,030 coins and its circulating supply is 1,360,925,407 coins. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

