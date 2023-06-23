SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $112.60

SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €112.60 ($122.39) and traded as high as €125.66 ($136.59). SAP shares last traded at €124.58 ($135.41), with a volume of 1,279,698 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($127.17) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($108.70) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($146.74) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($125.00) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($135.87) price target on SAP in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €122.07 and a 200 day moving average of €112.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.41.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.