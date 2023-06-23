SALT (SALT) Price Up 24.6% This Week

SALT (SALT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0279 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a total market cap of $3.34 million and $11,198.19 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SALT has traded 24.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017368 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00018303 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014112 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,114.45 or 0.99985658 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02887729 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $11,181.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

