Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.82. Approximately 265,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 523,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAGE shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Down 8.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

