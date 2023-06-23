Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Down 5.1%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $51.22 and last traded at $51.82. Approximately 265,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 523,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.39.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 5,932.09%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, Director Elizabeth Barrett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sage Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,140,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,819,000 after acquiring an additional 62,877 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,529,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $473,449,240,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

