Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $968.05

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 968.05 ($12.39) and traded as low as GBX 827.50 ($10.59). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 860 ($11.00), with a volume of 583,273 shares changing hands.

Safestore Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 950.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 967.23. The company has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.13, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.00.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a GBX 9.90 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Safestore’s payout ratio is presently 2,238.81%.

Insider Activity

Safestore Company Profile

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli bought 61,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 851 ($10.89) per share, for a total transaction of £519,110 ($664,248.24). Corporate insiders own 3.06% of the company’s stock.

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

