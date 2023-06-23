Safe Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $88.16 Million (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last seven days, Safe has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00014105 BTC on major exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $88.16 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00098968 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030280 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003350 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000293 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.59249686 USD and is up 9.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

