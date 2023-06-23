Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 585258 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SABR. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Sabre Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sabre ( NASDAQ:SABR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 228,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sabre by 17.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sabre by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

