S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 2,518 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,323,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,165,000 after purchasing an additional 184,978 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,906,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,431,000 after buying an additional 775,847 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 962,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,428,000 after acquiring an additional 275,049 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 227,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 226,936 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0989 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

