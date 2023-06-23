S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Sells 208 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 952,906 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,487 shares during the period. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 21,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,442 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,622,031 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $650,552,000 after acquiring an additional 282,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $214.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $213.79 and its 200 day moving average is $227.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,009. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

