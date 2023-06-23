S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Barclays decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $249.00 to $211.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $220.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

