S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after buying an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 658.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 27,856 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,392,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI opened at $54.76 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55. The company has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.