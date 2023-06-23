S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 1.6% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $377.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $358.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $392.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.