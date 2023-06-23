S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 186.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,881,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total value of $9,936,413.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total transaction of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $371.01 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.50 and a twelve month high of $377.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $336.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $366.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.46.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

