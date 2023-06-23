S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 97.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

