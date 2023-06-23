Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $6,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of R. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after purchasing an additional 421,132 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,362,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,850,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after acquiring an additional 67,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $86,098.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $86,098.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,184 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,444.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,112 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $175,908.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,313,712.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ryder System Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on R. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ryder System from $107.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE R opened at $82.17 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.69 and a 1-year high of $102.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.15). Ryder System had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

About Ryder System

(Get Rating)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.