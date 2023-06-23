Rune Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Rune has a market capitalization of $19,535.15 and approximately $465.74 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rune has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003333 BTC on major exchanges.

About Rune

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 1.01916421 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

