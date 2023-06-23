Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $465.45

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $465.45 and last traded at $465.00, with a volume of 74969 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $462.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.91.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $453.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $439.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.38%.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 800 shares of company stock worth $358,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

