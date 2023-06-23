Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 795 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 132.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,443 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Welltower by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 37,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares during the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 20,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Down 0.7 %

WELL opened at $78.46 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 341.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

