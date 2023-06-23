Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 77,526 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,502 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 77,526 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $354,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at $896,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $466,000. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Intel Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of INTC opened at $32.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its 200 day moving average is $29.37. The company has a market capitalization of $136.43 billion, a PE ratio of -48.10 and a beta of 0.87. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.