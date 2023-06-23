Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 5,139 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Romano Brothers AND Company decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises 1.4% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $262,167,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $69.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

