Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 1,826 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in Enbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 38,643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,379 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 39,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 70,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,922 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ENB opened at $36.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $45.21.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

