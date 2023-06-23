Romano Brothers AND Company Sells 100 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Romano Brothers AND Company reduced its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for about 0.8% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,532,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,351,778,000. Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 25,517.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amgen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.94.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $229.66 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.71 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.12. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

