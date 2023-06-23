Romano Brothers AND Company Reduces Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.8% of Romano Brothers AND Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,220,088,000 after buying an additional 255,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

UPS stock opened at $171.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.70 and its 200 day moving average is $180.33. The company has a market capitalization of $147.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

