Romano Brothers AND Company Raises Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company owned 0.06% of Lumentum worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lumentum by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,064,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Lumentum by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 277,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,700,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $415,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.27.

LITE stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $96.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -102.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $383.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.