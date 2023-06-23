Romano Brothers AND Company Purchases 375 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Romano Brothers AND Company boosted its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in AON were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after purchasing an additional 111,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after acquiring an additional 620,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $333.41 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $256.98 and a twelve month high of $338.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $323.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.32.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is currently 19.74%.

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

