Romano Brothers AND Company Decreases Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $67.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $427.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 47.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.069 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 119.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

Insider Activity

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $24 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,449 net lease properties covering approximately 176 million square feet and a portfolio of 84 self-storage operating properties, as of December 31, 2022.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.