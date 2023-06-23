Robert W. Baird Begins Coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

ATMU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATMU opened at $21.51 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc provides filtration and media solutions. It serves customers across truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine and power generation vehicle and equipment markets. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

