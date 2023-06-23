Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Trading Down 1.7%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.47 and last traded at $12.71. Approximately 18,488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 49,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.93.

RTMVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 590 ($7.55) to GBX 530 ($6.78) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 490 ($6.27) to GBX 602 ($7.70) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 610 ($7.81) to GBX 600 ($7.68) in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Rightmove to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $582.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.1083 dividend. This is a positive change from Rightmove’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

