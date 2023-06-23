Reviewing Brookfield Infrastructure (BIPC) & Its Peers

Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Utilities—Regulated Gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Brookfield Infrastructure to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of shares of all “Utilities—Regulated Gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of shares of all “Utilities—Regulated Gas” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion N/A 32.29 Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors $2.22 billion $58.17 million 13.91

Profitability

Brookfield Infrastructure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Brookfield Infrastructure. Brookfield Infrastructure is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Brookfield Infrastructure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors 3.03% 1.76% 2.17%

Risk and Volatility

Brookfield Infrastructure has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Infrastructure’s peers have a beta of 0.70, indicating that their average share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Brookfield Infrastructure and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brookfield Infrastructure Competitors 32 189 193 9 2.42

Brookfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.23%. As a group, “Utilities—Regulated Gas” companies have a potential upside of 106.50%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Utilities—Regulated Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 46.1% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure lags its peers as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure peers beat Brookfield Infrastructure on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

